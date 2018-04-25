Driver died at wheel of articulated lorry making U-turn in Bradford street

A man died at the wheel of an articulated lorry as it carried out at U-turn in a Bradford street.

Police were called to Station Road in Cullingworth at around 12.40am yesterday morning to reports of a man unresponsive at the wheel.

The articulated lorry had been completing a U-turn at the junction with Highfield Terrace and the vehicle came to a stand still.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The driver, a man in his 50s, was found unresponsive.

"Paramedics attended and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Now officers want to speak to any witnesses who saw the incident itself or who saw the lorry beforehand.

Contact the the investigation team via 101, quoting log number *818 of 24 April.