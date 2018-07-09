Firefighters continue to battle blaze on Catstones Moor near Cullingworth

Firefighters remain at the scene of moorland blaze in West Yorkshire today as pockets of fire continue to flare up.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said 35 firefighters were still working on Catstones Moor near Cullingworth, where a fire began yesterday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 3pm, prompting the closure of Keighley Road and Ryecroft Road.

Nearby residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed, while air passengers reported on social media about seeing the smoke as they approached Leeds Bradford Airport.

At its height, the response involved 12 fire engines and around 50 firefighters.

A spokesman said seven fire engines remained at Catstones Moor today to deal with pockets of fire as they flare up.

He said conditions were much better as the weather was cooler and the wind had dropped, but crews were likely to be there for the best part of the day.

The blaze follows the huge blaze on Saddleworth Moor, which saw troops being brought-in to help firefighters, and another massive moor fire at Winter Hill, near Bolton.

