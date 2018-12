Have your say

A man has been charged over the murder of a pensioner in Bradford more than 20 years ago.

Amy Shepherd, 86, was found dead at her home in Wibsey, Bradford, in August, 1994.

West Yorkshire Police revealed earlier this year that they were continuing to investigate her death.

And today (Thursday), the force confirmed that a 70-year-old man, from Baker Fold, Halifax, has now been charged with murder.

He is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Friday).