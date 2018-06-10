One person trapped in overturned car after collision in Bradford

Firefighters had to free a person trapped in an overturned car after two vehicles collided in Bradford this afternoon.

Crews from Odsal and Bradford were called to the scene in Manchester Road at around 3pm along with the fire service's Technical Rescue Unit and a support pump.

They found one of the two cars involved had overturned onto its roof.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said: "One casualty was trapped in the overturned vehicle. They were extricated by fire service personnel and then transported to hospital by the ambulance service."

