Police release image of man sought in connection with Bradford burglary

Police investigating a burglary in Bradford have today released an image of a man they would like to identify.

The incident is alleged to have happened at around 7.35pm on April 2, when a female resident in Aberdeen Terrace, Lidget Green, disturbed a man who had entered her property.

She later found that her purse had been taken.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 6ins tall and slim.

He was described as scruffy looking, possibly aged in his 30s and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to contact PC 5898 Anderson at Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180154840.