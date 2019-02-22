Firefighters and paramedics respond to fire at house in Halifax

Emergency services were called to a house in Halifax when a fire began in the kitchen.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the domestic fire in Queens Road, King Cross, was reported at 6.10pm on Thursday.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to Queen's Road in King Cross, Halifax. Picture: Google

A spokesman said smoke detectors were installed in the home and sounded, meaning the occupant had been able to get out to safety by the time crews arrived.

The person was suffering the effects of smoke inhalation and was put in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service, he said.

Firefighters from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick stations all attended the incident, using breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the fire.

