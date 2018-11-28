Appeal founder 'overwhelmed' by support for young Syrian refugee attacked at Almondbury Community School

The man behind a fundraising appeal set up to support a young Syrian refugee says he has been "overwhelmed" by the generosity shown.

Mohammed Tahir set up the GoFundMe appeal in solidarity with a 15-year-old boy who was attacked at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield last month.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media last night, with police today saying that a 16-year-old boy was due to appear in Youth Court.

Almost £60,000 has been raised for the victim and his family in the 16 hours since Mohammed said up the appeal.

"After seeing the video of the boy being bullied I had an idea of setting up a Go Fund Me page for him and his family," Mohammed said.

"I’m overwhelmed by the support that we’ve received and I can’t thank everyone enough for the generous donations they have made. I am working alongside Go Fund Me so we can make sure every last penny gets to the family and I want to thank them for their support."

Mohammed said he hoped the funds raised would help to improve the family's quality of life and put a smile on their faces.

He said: "Bullying will not be tolerated, and I firmly stand against it. It has no place in our society, our love will always overcome hate. We are far more united and have far more in common with each other than things that divide us."

And to those who have donated already, he added: "I’ve read all the messages of support and I’m sorry I haven’t replied to each one individually but once again thank you. None of this would have been possible without the generosity in your hearts, you’re all amazing."

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said he had spoken to the Chief Constable of the county's force about the incident.

"There is understandably a great deal of concern surrounding reports and the footage of this incident, which I share," he said.

"There was already a comprehensive police and partnership response in place using our existing networks to offer a wider level of reassurance and to ensure it is being dealt with robustly.

"Likewise, I know that everything possible is being done to offer the necessary support for the victim and his family.

"It is very important that we now allow policing and justice processes to take their course and to continue to work together with partners and with the wider community in our approach to early intervention and prevention of such incidents."