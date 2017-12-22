‘Lethal Biscuit’ Jamie Wilson hoping van Gerwen might crumble

HUDDERSFIELD’S Jamie Wilson tonight faces possibly the most in-form individual in world sport, but he believes the omens are in his favour

“It is ‘Mad Friday’, anything can happen,” said Wilson, who takes on defending champion Michael van Gerwen in the second round of the Professional Darts Corporation’s World Championship at Alexandra Place in north London.

Van Gerwen is attempting to win a third world crown and a 19th title this year.

At 28, he is already the second most successful player in the sport’s history, behind Phil Taylor.

Wilson, the No 32 seed, recorded his first victory on the Alexandra Palace stage when he beat Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 in the opening round eight days ago.

Looking ahead to tonight’s match he said: “It is going to be a good game; I have nothing to lose. All the pressure’s on him.”

Second-round matches are played over the best of seven sets and the relatively short format will suit the underdog.

“He is absolutely fantastic on a long format,” Wilson said of van Gerwen. “He grinds you down, but over a shorter course you can catch him if you pressure him. Everybody is beatable, but you have got to take your chances when he gives you them. If you don’t, you will lose. You have got to stay with him, then when he makes a mistake – if he makes one –you have got to take your chance.”

Wilson lost 3-0 in the opening round on his tournament debut last year, but feels in better shape this time around.

He added: “My form’s great and I’ve been practicing well. I am more relaxed than anything; if I win I am a hero and if I lose it is expected.”

Last year Wilson played in the final first-round match, a week after the championship began. He recalled: “I didn’t know where anything was or what to do – I didn’t even know where the toilets were. I was just getting used to the Ally Pally and being last on there wasn’t anyone around to talk to because they’d all gone home. This year I know where everything is and what to do and how to prepare.”

Wilson, 45, has already caused one shock, by changing his nickname. Previously known as ‘Jammie Dodger’, he is now ‘Lethal Biscuit’. An outfit, decorated on the theme of the jam-filled snack, was prepared, but manufacturers Burton’s Biscuit Company refused to give their blessing.

“They would not sponsor me, so I couldn’t wear it,” Wilson revealed. “I decided to change my name and [darts pundit] Dan Dawson came up with Lethal Biscuit.”