Take That in Huddersfield and Sheffield: How to get tickets and everything else you need to know

Take That are coming to West Yorkshire next year as a part of their Greatest Hits live tour.

Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium will play host to the tour finale as the chart-topping boyband celebrate their 30th anniversary while Sheffield's FlyDSA has also been selected.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will reunite for what is expected a sellout UK tour for one of the country's most decorated bands.

Support will come from '80s soul singer Rick Astley, who has enjoyed a big resurgence in his career in recent years.



When will it be coming to the Huddersfield?

It will be coming to West Yorkshire via the the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Take That will also sing at FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield on April 15 and 16.

Are there any other shows in the area?

If you are unable to secure tickets for the gigs in Yorkshire or can't make it, they are playing in Middlesbrough (June 1) and Manchester (April 22, 23, 25, 26, 27).

Full details of tour dates are available here

When are tickets available?

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale for 24 hours via TakeThat.com on September 26 at 9:30am.

However, in order you gain access to the early sales, you are required to purchase Take That's news album - Odyssey - before Tuesday, September 25 in order to receive a pre-sale code.

Tickets will then go on full sale on Friday, September 28 at 9.30am but are likely to sell out fast - so be quick.

Hospitality packages will be available. For general inquiries, call the concert helpline 01642 929426.

How do you get tickets?

Full sale tickets will be available on Ticket Master