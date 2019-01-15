Teenagers arrested after shooting in Huddersfield

Two teenagers have been arrested after a shooting in Huddersfield.

Police were called to Macaulay Road at about 4.30pm yesterday (Monday), following reports that shots were fired.

A shooting took place on Macaulay Road in Huddersfield.

Detectives, who have been investigating overnight, today said they have now found evidence of a firearm being discharged.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested by officers and remain in police custody.

No injuries were caused or damaged reported, following the shooting.

It is also not being linked to other shootings in the district. But officers believe the latest offence could been connected to a dispute that happened at KFC, on Westbourne Road, at 2.45pm yesterday.

However, police have now stepped up patrols in the area.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was clearly a very serious incident with those involved intent on causing fear or harm and we recognise it will cause concern in the community.

“I would appeal for anyone with information to contact police. We would be keen to hear from anyone in the Macaulay Road area who saw any suspicious activity throughout yesterday."

Det Insp Catney said the criminal use of firearms "on our streets is taken extremely seriously".

He added: "Those who possess or use firearms in a criminal manner show blatant disregard for public safety, and we will continue to do all we can to take illegal weapons off our streets.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190024467.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

