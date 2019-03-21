Two taken to hospital after four car crash near Huddersfield

Have your say

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash near Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly before 9am to New Mill Road in Brockholes.

New Mill Road in Brockholes. (Photo: Google)

There were four cars involved in the crash and two people had to be rescued from their cars. They have been taken to hospital.

The road is closed in both directions.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and West Yorkshire Police were also called to the scene.

There are reports that a car crashed into parked vehicles.