£10m of transport and education schemes for Leeds

Road improvements in Leeds worth almost £10m are among the schemes set to go before regional decision-makers next week.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA)’s bus priority corridor scheme looks set to mean changes along the A647 to improve bus reliability and journey times.

Plans include extending bus lanes, including bus priority measures at traffic signals and the reorganisation of bus stops along the route.

A report, due to go before WYCA’s investment committee, claims the changes could increase bus patronage along the route by 25 per cent.

It added that the changes could improve journey times and punctuality; reduce carbon emissions and improve cycling and pedestrian facilities. The total cost of the project is estimated to be £9.68m.

A full business case is expected to be drawn up in the spring, and construction is expected to be complete by November 2020.

In addition, the board looks set to approve a new £400,000 scheme to aid 3,500 of the city region’s most disadvantaged pupils.

Schools will be able to bid for grants to help link up pupils from deprived areas to employers and mentors to support them in fulfilling their potential and being ready for the workplace on leaving education.

The scheme is part of £31m worth of works to improve the region’s infrastructure, all set to be discussed at WYCA’s investment committee next week. These include a £6m cycle route in Calderdale, £8m of road improvements in Kirklees and an £11m renovation of former council offices in Halifax.

Coun Peter Box, who is chair of the committee, said: “Last year West Yorkshire Combined Authority invested over £150m in supporting businesses, improving transport, investing in skills and attracting jobs and at next week’s meeting we have a wide range of schemes that will continue that work.

“All of them are designed to underpin our aims of generating economic growth across West Yorkshire and the Leeds City Region that will benefit all of our communities.”

The meeting of WYCA’s investment committee will take place on Wednesday, February 6.