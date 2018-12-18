Boss of Menston taxi company near Leeds find over no TV licence at office

The boss of a taxi company near Leeds that was caught using a TV without a licence has been fined.

Tariq Hussain, owner of Ride Away Taxis, based in Main Street, Menston, was ordered to pay more than £500 by magistrates.

The court found a television was being used at the business' premises without a licence.

Hussain was fined £292 for using a TV without a licence at the site, and ordered to pay £196 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, following the review of the case at Teesside Magistrates' Court on December 4.

Any business showing television programmes as they're broadcast on TV, for customers’ use or in staff areas, must be covered by a valid TV Licence or they could face prosecution, TV Licensing warned.

Companies are now being urged to ensure that they have a licence if they are showing programmes broadcast on TV.

Matt Thompson, TV Licensing spokesperson for the North, said: “We appreciate these are tough times for businesses, but to be fair to the majority who do pay the licence fee, we have to take action against those who watch TV illegally. As our survey shows, those businesses who do try to get away with it might find the price of being caught to be higher than just a fine.

“We’d rather businesses think ahead and check if they need a licence than risk being prosecuted."

The licence costs £150.50.

