Championship/League One: Bulldogs slump to defeat while Hunslet also miss out

Batley Bulldogs slumped to a 30-12 Championship defeat at home to 12-man Leigh Centurions.

Bulldogs started brightly and took the lead through Keenen Tomlinson’s try, improved by Pat Walker.

Leigh then had prop Jamie Acton sent off and Bulldogs capitalised with a try for Johnny Campbell.

Ilias Bergal pulled a try back for the visitors, but Walker’s penalty meant Batley went into the break with an eight-point advantage.

But the second half was a different matter as Centurions, despite being a man down ran in 26 unanaswered points.

Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers forward Ryan Bailey got the first try of the half, followed by Harrison Hansen’s effort,

Ben Reynolds – who also kicked three goals – was next to cross before former Wigan man Hansen got his second touch down, with Bergal following suit to clinch the win.

Meanwhile, in Betfred League One, Hunslet remain fifth on the league ladder despite losing out 28-18 to fourth-placed hosts, Workington.

Whitehaven are now only two points behind the south Leeds club after their timely 22-14 away victory over North Wales Crusaders.

Hunslet, Workington and third-placed Oldham, who hammered West Wales 102-6, all have 22 league points.