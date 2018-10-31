Channel 4 coming to Leeds will help Yorkshire if No Deal Brexit happens says TUC

The Trades Union Council says Channel 4 coming to Leeds will help Yorkshire in the event of a 'no deal or bad deal Brexit'.

Today the news broke that Channel 4 will bring its headquarters to Leeds, along with 300 jobs.

Channel 4’s Leeds choice will boost jobs and skills in Yorkshire, says the TUC.

Commenting on today’s (Wednesday) announcement that Channel 4 has chosen Leeds as its new HQ, TUC Regional Secretary for Yorkshire & the Humber Bill Adams said:

"Choosing Leeds means jobs, skills, and investment for Yorkshire. Channel 4 understands the need to invest in the North, and this now means more people can choose to have a great career in TV outside of London.

"Yorkshire has a huge talent base and vibrant creative sector to draw from. Our potential as a region is just waiting to be realised.

"The TUC is committed to working with business and government on an industrial strategy that ensures great jobs in great places. Channel 4 moving to Leeds is just the start.

"The inward investment in high quality jobs and training that Channel 4 can provide, will also help mitigate against the serious economic hit Leeds and Yorkshire will likely face as a consequence of a No Deal or Bad Deal Brexit."

What Leeds Council said about the announcement:

Reacting to the news that Leeds has been picked as the location for Channel 4's new national headquarters, Cllr Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said she is "thrilled" and that "we know this is a great fit for both the city and the broadcaster".

She added: "Leeds offers a home in the heart of the UK and the North, with strong links to screen, and a constantly evolving creative sector with huge ambitions to be even greater in the next few years and beyond.

"Together with Bradford we have one of the youngest and fastest growing labour markets in the UK, and the news of Channel 4 choosing Leeds will have a very positive impact on these generations, and is a real triumph for the city and wider region.

"With no other major broadcaster in the North East this news is very welcome, and will allow us to shine a light and really cement the world-class work in film and TV that is taking place in Yorkshire and the wider north.

"We look forward to welcoming Channel 4 into the city when they arrive in 2019."