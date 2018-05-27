Concern for woman last seen leaving Leeds mental health unit

Police in Leeds are seeking the public's help as they search for a missing woman last seen leaving a mental heath unit in the city.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were concerned for the welfare of Iranian woman Megan Alikhanizadeh.

The 23-year-old was last seen just before 8.30am today leaving the Becklin Centre on the St James' Hospital site.

Megan is described as being of medium build with brown eyes and dark, very curly hair.

Anyone who has seen her or who has information on her whereabouts is urged to call police on 101, quoting log 538.