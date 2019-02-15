Councillors give thumbs-up to 270-flat redevelopment of Kirkstall Road site ravaged by 2015 floods

Early plans to revive a former industrial site that was ravaged by the Boxing Day floods that hit Leeds in 2015 have been described as “fantastic” and “magnificent” by council decision-makers.



An outline application to build 272 flats on the former ThyssenKrupp industrial site on the corner of Kirkstall Road and Viaduct Road went before decision-makers on Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel today.

The former factory, which was recently demolished, had been vacant since the devastating floods in 2015, when parts of Kirkstall Road were submerged underwater after the River Aire burst its banks.

A proposed apartment complex on the site would be made up of four buildings, ranging between six and nine storeys in height. In addition, the former office buildings of ThyssenKrupp – a four-storey stone building – would be converted into a further 43 flats.

A total of 136 car parking spaces are also proposed for the site, while the buildings’ ground floors will include commercial space.

Committee member Coun Caroline Gruen (Lab, Bramley and Stanningley) said: “I welcome this as an outline application.

“We have been given more than enough information. I think it’s a very positive development.”

Coun Al Garthwaite (Lab, Headingley and Hyde Park) added: “I really like it, and I like the idea of it.

“In 20 years time, traffic will be quieter with the introduction of electric vehicles. If vehicle noise went away, I think it will be a very desirable and magnificent addition to our buildings.”

Outline permission was given by councillors, and a more detailed design and layout is set to go before committee members later in the year for approval.

Coun Asghar Khan (Lab, Burmantofts and Richmond Hill) added: “It will be a fantastic development for the people of Leeds, and we will hopefully see them progress.”

To mitigate the site’s flood risk, it is proposed to have car parking on ground floor level, to make sure all flats are above the level floods may rise to.

A report into the plans from Leeds City Council officers was positive about the plans, stating: “The form and scale of the proposal would enhance the character of this part of Kirkstall Road and the landscaped open spaces and new routes through the proposal would improve environmental quality and pedestrian permeability.”

“It is considered that this proposal would act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the area. This is considered to be sustainable development.”