Driver taken to hospital after bus and car collide in Leeds

A driver has been taken to hospital after a bus and car collided near a roundabout in Leeds.
Police were called to Domestic Street in Holbeck shortly after 5pm today to reports of a collision.
Also in news: Teenager stole £20,000 worth of mobile phones from Apple store in Leeds
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said a single decker bus and a black Fiat 500 had been involved.
She said initial reports suggested a number of parked cars might also have been damaged.
The driver of the Fiat was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, the spokeswoman said.
Also in news: Countess of Wessex officially opens research unit at Leeds Children’s Hospital