Driver taken to hospital after bus and car collide in Leeds

A driver has been taken to hospital after a bus and car collided near a roundabout in Leeds.

Police were called to Domestic Street in Holbeck shortly after 5pm today to reports of a collision.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said a single decker bus and a black Fiat 500 had been involved.

She said initial reports suggested a number of parked cars might also have been damaged.

The driver of the Fiat was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, the spokeswoman said.

