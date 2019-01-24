Eight people in Leeds are in the money thanks to lottery win

Eight people in Leeds received a welcome surprise earlier this week after waking up to find out they had won a cash sum on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Park Lane neighbours each landed £1,000 when LS26 0EP was announced as a daily prize winner on Tuesday, January, 22.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations and said: “What a terrific Tuesday for our players in Leeds who have picked up a prize today. I hope they treat themselves to something special with the windfall.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities - players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £382 million to date for 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

Many good causes local to the winners have benefitted from the money raised, with the next opportunity to apply for funding coming up on February 6.

