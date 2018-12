Have your say

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Leeds.

Crews were called to Hyde Park Terrace, in Hyde Park, at about 6.40pm yesterday (Sunday).

Two people were suffering from smoke inhalation as a result of the fire, which started in the kitchen.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the flames.