Everything you need to know about the 'managed approach' to prostitution in Holbeck

It has been dubbed Britain's first legal red light zone - but what is the 'managed approach' to street sex work in Leeds?

Those behind the scheme have been reluctant in the past to discuss the finer details of the controversial scheme and how it operates on a day-to-day basis, but here's what we do know about it.

What is the 'managed approach'?

The 'managed approach' allows street sex workers to ply for trade without fear of arrest, in a particular area of Leeds within agreed hours.

When did it begin?

The scheme was introduced as a pilot back in October 2014 by the community safety partnership Safer Leeds - a group which includes Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Police.

It attracted national media attention following the murder of sex worker Daria Pionko in December 2015. Originally from Poland, the 23-year-old lived in Leeds with her boyfriend and was a sex worker in the Holbeck area of the city.

How does it work?

When it was first introduced, Safer Leeds said the scheme would operate on a certain set of streets in Holbeck between 7pm and 7am daily. However, the list of streets was never made public.

Safer Leeds said sex workers would be expected to follow certain rules, including not working outside the agreed times and locations, not leaving used condoms or syringes behind, and not using drugs in the street.

A three strikes’ policy meant rule-breakers would get a warning for a first breach, a caution for a second and be arrested for a third infringement.

Four police officers and PCOS were also assigned to a 'dedicated team' to oversee the sex workers in the Holbeck area from December 2017.

Why was it introduced?

The city's unofficial red light district had moved to the area around Water Lane over the years, and was creating problems for people living in Holbeck as it crept further into residential areas.

Various approaches focused mainly on enforcement - either against sex workers or their clients - had been tried over the year, but had failed to make any significant impact on the level of street sex work in the city.

Those in favour of the 'managed approach' say it is helping support services and charities to engage with the often vulnerable women involved in sex work and has increased the reporting and successful prosecution of crimes committed against sex workers.

What do people living nearby think?

Following the murder of Daria Pionko, a review was conducted into the future of the 'managed approach'. Its findings were published in July 2016 when it was announced that the scheme would continue but with some small changes to the way it was run.

A third of residents and businesses who responded back then wanted to see it scrapped, but the majority thought it should continue in some form.

However, complaints from residents have steadily increased over the past year and prompted a series of street protests.

Will the scheme be allowed to continue?

Last month, Coun Amanda Carter submitted a white paper for debate by full council. It called on the council to prove it can either make the managed approach’ work or stop it all together.

During the debate, deputy council leader Debra Coupar said she agreed that the council should conduct another review but this should only happen once 'enhanced activity' now planned had been given time to take effect.

Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn has also raised concerns with Safer Leeds about how the scheme is operating after meeting with residents in September.