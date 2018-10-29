FC Armley player Kieran Marshall's family gives thanks for tributes and donations after sudden death

The family of a Leeds footballer have given thanks for the outpouring of tributes and donations following his sudden death.

Since FC Armley announced the death of Kieran Marshall, tributes and donations have poured in for the "hugely popular" 21-year-old.

Kieran's dad, Wayne, wrote on the club's page: "Me and my family truly appreciate everything that has been done so far - and everybody that has donated and sent messages in our hardest time of life so far. Thank you everybody."

The club had earlier said: "Marshy was an instrumental part of the clubs treble winning success last season and a hugely popular character in the dressing room and around the club in general."

It postponed weekend games as a mark of respect and said his number 8 shirt would be permanently retired.

A crowdfunding appeal to help with funeral costs, quickly broke its £1,000 as the footballing community rallied round.

Among those making donations were Sporting Pudsey, Pudsey Athletic, Hunslet Club, Elford FC and New Inn FC.

Oliver Williamson said: "A valued teammate who’ll be sorely missed. My thoughts go out to everyone who knew him. RIP marshy."

Anthony Swallow said: "RIP marshy bro, thoughts are with his family. Such a lovely lad and great footballer. Gone far too soon."

Sarah Fletcher said: "Truly heartbroken. You never forget in life those that take there time to care for you, be kind and respectful and Kieran was all of those to me and my three daughters. Gone but never forgotten."

Dozens more tributes were posted on the club's Facebook page and on the Yorkshire Evening Post Facebook page over the weekend.

Brian Craig Hartley said: "Devastating for the family - my thoughts are with you and Kieran's friends at this tragic time."

Mark Hardaker said: "Top lad he was always smiling making people happy RIP."

Janet Hardbottle said: "I only knew you from been one of kids on my street but no one deserves to go this young and no family should ever have to bury one of their children. RIP young man. Love to all your family and friends. They say time's a healer but that's not true - you just learn to live with the pain xxxx"

Luke Knott said: "RIP never be forgotten for your talent you had on the pitch pal. Many will miss you. #Northernstar"

Danny Alcock said: "RIP bud. Talented player and a great loss to the Sunday league x"

Stefan Pawel Mikulin said: "Only met Marshy a couple of times this summer. A really terrific lad. My thoughts and wishes with all of his family and friends."