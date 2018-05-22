First episode of Davina McCall's A&E Live set at Leeds General Infirmary to be aired tonight

Leeds General Infirmary will play host to a new live show which will be aired fro the first time tonight.

Davina McCall. PIC: A&E Live, ITV.

The show, which is on ITV at 9pm tonight (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday, will shine a light on Leeds General Infirmary’s A&E department as cameras capture the stories of patients - from the 999 call to treatment in hospital as-it-happens - during a special live TV mini-series.

It aims to go behind the scenes of a busy A&E department to give viewers the chance to see how they operate.

The show was announced as part of ITV's list of special programmes to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

In association with NHS England and partners these unique programmes will celebrate this landmark moment and offer a vivid insight into the incredible, life-changing and life-saving work done by its staff across the UK.