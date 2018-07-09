First phase of Leeds Bradford Airport redevelopment is complete

Jet setters taking off from Leeds Bradford Airport can experience new shops, cafes, restaurants and bars after the completion of the first phase of a redevelopment.

The region's largest airport, recently re-branded Leeds Bradford: Yorkshire's Airport, has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment, with changes made to the terminal front and departure lounge.

The airport has been refurbished.

It now has additional seating and lounges with runway views, as well as new shops, cafes, restaurants and bars including a Leeds United store and Cabin Bar with cocktails, small plates and craft beers.

Works on the terminal front are now complete and include changes to the Meet and Greet car park facility, allowing passengers to collect their car right outside the building.

In March, the airport also opened its first off-site car park - Viking Airport Parking - where customers can leave their vehicles and catch a shuttle bus to the terminal in under five minutes.

Panels across the front of the building have been decorated with multi-coloured versions of Welcome to Yorkshire's 'Y' logo.

Chief Executive David Laws said: “We are delighted to offer our passengers even more choice in our departure lounge, as well as improved facilities for business travellers. We hope people will see this as the start of things to come for this airport.

“Our passengers’ journey begins right here at the airport and it’s vital we give them the best possible experience. We have listened to their feedback and as the development of LBA continues, we hope to keep improving the customer experience and ensure our passengers feel welcome.

“We want the people of our thriving region to get behind their airport and help us move forward. The more people use the airport the more successful we can be.

“Work continues to improve our route offering for both business and leisure services while we are now working on our exciting plans for phase two of the terminal infrastructure to improve security and passenger flow. We hope to have more exciting announcements in the very near future.”

The new lounges overlook the runway.