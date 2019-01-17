Five people arrested over Tesco Alwoodley and Sainsbury's Kippax robberies in Leeds

Have your say

Five people have been arrested after a string of robberies and attempted robberies in Leeds and Wetherby

Four men, aged between 26 and 46 and one 43-year-old woman were arrested in Seacroft last night on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robberies and burglaries.

The arrests follow an armed robbery at the Tesco Express store in Alwoodley that saw one 60-year-old customer beaten with a hammer.

He received a cut to his hand and swelling to his wrist but was not seriously injured.

Three masked men targeted the convenience store on King Lane at 6.30pm on Monday night when shoppers were inside.

Police said one man waited at the door while the two others approached the counter and threatened staff.

The men left the story empty-handed and all three drove away at speed in a white Ford Kuga towards Eccup.

Police are also investigating a series of attempted robberies last week.

Townsend Fine Jewellers in Wetherby was targeted on Friday, January 11 and and Martin Wood Jewellers, also in Wetherby, was targeted on Wednesday, January 9.

A white Ford Kuga has also been recovered as part of the investigation.

The police have said that the five people remain in custody.

Anyone with any information that could assist officers is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting Operation Dayabbeya or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

