Five-year-old boy fighting for life after Leeds car crash

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy is critically ill in hospital after a car crashed into a wall and a lamppost in Leeds.

The blue Subaru Impreza left Tong Road in west Leeds and hit a wall and a lamppost before ending up on its roof just before 5pm on Friday. (Nov 30)

Police said two people in the Subaru were injured, including the five-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the Subaru before the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision itself who they have not already spoken to.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting log 1289 of 30/11.