Five-year-old boy remains in critical condition after Leeds Tong Road crash

A BOY aged five was last night continuing to fight for life in hospital after a car crashed into a wall and a lamppost in Leeds.

He was a passenger in a blue Subaru Impreza that veered off Tong Road and hit a wall and a lamppost before ending up on its roof just before 5pm on Friday. (Nov 30)

The scene of the crash on Tong Road

Police said two people in the Subaru were injured, including the five-year-old boy.

Car hits and damages house in Leeds

The crash happened on Tong Road near the Beulah pub in the Farnley area of west Leeds.

The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he remained in a critical but stable condition last night. (Sat Dec 1)

The scene of the crash on Tong Road

Sex worker lured into car and robbed at knifepoint in Leeds

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the Subaru before the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision itself who they have not already spoken to.

Call the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting log 1289 of 30/11.