Free open day as Leeds tennis club steps up youth recruitment drive

A Leeds tennis club is serving up some open day fun as it prepares to celebrate its 140th anniversary in style.

Chapel Allerton Tennis & Squash Club is aiming to attract as many new recruits as possible to its youth academy ahead of next year’s milestone.

It will be visiting 12 local primary schools over the next fortnight to give pupils the chance to learn more about the sport.

And, as part of the recruitment drive, a free open day is taking place at the Wensley Avenue-based club from midday to 3pm tomorrow.

Encouraging people to get involved, tennis manager Alex Thornton said: “Our schools programme is an essential part of our commitment to the region, helping to increase participation in sport and keep children active.”

The club's top young prospects include Charlie Crossland, a 10-year-old pupil at Shadwell Primary School.

Charlie said: "I’ve made lots of new friends through playing tennis at Chapel Allerton and love taking part in competitions."