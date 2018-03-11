Green Gallery: St Patrick’s Day parade celebrations in Leeds

Crowds flocked to see the parade of colourful floats, proud Irish families and traditional bands gather in Leeds on unday ahead of next weekend’s St Patrick’s Day.

Leeds-born DJ Chris Moyles joined the Lord Mayor, Coun Jane Dowson, to cut the ribbon and wave off the 19th Leeds St Patrick’s Day parade.

After winding its way through the city centre, the procession returned to Millennium Square, where stalls, entertainment and live music kept revellers in high spirits until the party continued late into the evening at Leeds Irish Centre.

