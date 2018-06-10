Gunshots fired in 'targeted attack' on home in Pudsey

Detectives are investigating what they believe to be a targeted shooting at a property in Pudsey.

Police said a firearm was discharged at an address in Britannia Gardens in the early hours of this morning (Sunday), although no one was inside the property at the time.

Officers were called at 12.14am to reports of two masked people entering the address, followed by the sound of gunshots.

Police attended the scene and found damage to a window at the property and signs of a gun having been fired.

Officers have tracked down the people who live at the property and have confirmed that they are safe and well.

Detective Inspector Emma Winfield, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This appears to have been a targeted attack and we are working with the tenants at the address to ensure that appropriate safeguarding is put in place.

“We take any firearms discharge extremely seriously, and while thankfully it appears that no-one has been hurt in this incident, we are committed to taking all firearms off our streets and ensuring that the people who use them are put behind bars.

“Officers have spoken to a number of residents of Britannia Gardens but are keen to hear from anyone else who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area or who has information about those involved.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log 28 of June 10. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.