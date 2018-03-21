How you can get a free coffee from Pret a Manger in Leeds every day this week

What's better than a hot coffee in the morning to set you up for the day?

A free hot coffee - that's what!

Pret a Manger is giving away 300,000 tokens for free drinks this week and encouraging people to pass them on, in an attempt to spread a little happiness.

Baristas at the chain coffee shop, of which there are five outlets currently in Leeds, will be randomly giving out the tokens all this week and they will redeemable until the end of April.

Of course, it's up to you whether you decide to give it to someone else, or take up their offer of a free drink yourself.

Pret branches in Leeds are located at Lands Lane, Bond Street, Victoria Gate, Infirmary Street and Leeds Station.