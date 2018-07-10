Iconic Black Prince statue in Leeds city centre shows support for England’s World Cup bid

One of the most recognisable statues in Leeds city centre is now proudly showing its support for Gareth Southgate and his team ahead of their huge World Cup semi-final clash against Croatia.

To mark the monumental occasion on Wednesday, which is England’s first World Cup semi-final since 1990, the iconic Black Prince statue in City Square is now holding an England flag and its very own football.

The civic buildings of Leeds Town Hall and Leeds Civic Hall will also be lit up red and white on both Tuesday and Wednesday night in order to cheer on England, alongside proudly flying a St George’s flag.

In recognition of Gareth Southgate’s fantastic leadership and his now iconic wearing of a waistcoat during the tournament so far, Leeds City Council staff are also being offered the chance to join supporters across the country by putting on their own waistcoat attire, taking part in ‘Waistcoat Wednesday’.

Councillor Judith Blake, Leader of Leeds City Council, said: “England’s performances under the astute management and leadership of Gareth Southgate in this World Cup have been absolutely sensational and instilled enormous excitement and pride in people of all ages across the country and of course here in Leeds.

“We want Gareth and the players to know that the city of Leeds is right behind them when they take on Croatia in the semi-final on Wednesday. What a great way therefore to show our support by ensuring that some of our recognisable civic buildings and the famous Black Prince statue on City Square, are now displaying their England colours with great pride!”