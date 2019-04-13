Knitted map of Leeds is woollen tribute to city's past

A map of Leeds lovingly created in wool has won rave reviews after going on display at a show in the city this weekend.

A total of 40 volunteer knitters spent around ten-months making the 5ft by 7ft Knitted Leeds map, which features more than 40 illustrations of the city's major buildings and landmarks.

Sandra Dennis from the North Leeds Knit and Natter group with the Knitted Leeds hanging.

It is on display at the Spring Into Wool show at the Grammar School at Leeds in Alwoodley this weekend.

Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Graham Latty unveiled Knitted Leeds on Saturday morning at the show, which will continue from 10am to 4pm on Sunday (April 14).

Knitters were tasked with recreating city landmarks including Leeds United's Elland Road ground, Leeds Town Hall, Leeds Corn Exchange, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Kirkstall Abbey.

Retired primary school teacher Sandra Dennis, of Roundhay, is co-ordinator of the North Leeds Knit and Natter group, which helped create Knitted Leeds.

Mrs Dennis said hundreds of people saw the Knitted Leeds map at the Spring Into Wool show on Saturday.

She said: "The public reaction to it was absolutely phenomenal. Everybody was full of praise and said how good it is. We are all really proud and chuffed to bits.

"We had to make our own patterns so we all learned lots of new skills, it was very enjoyable"

Mrs Dennis said Roundhay Park, Middleton Railway, Temple Mill and Marshalls Mill were among Leeds landmarks her group knitted for the map, which is is made up of more than 300 individual 10cm squares which were then sewn together.

Mrs Dennis said it is the first time she has helped knit a city, adding: "I usually knit jumpers, socks and shawls."

Spring Into Wool show organiser Nick Milton, said: "Knitted Leeds is as an amazing illustrated map of Leeds. It's the result of many months work by 40 volunteer knitters.

"Wool has been a vital part of the history of Leeds and we see a knitted image of the city as being a tribute to its past.

"The fleece symbol on Leeds Coats of Arms is in recognition of the importance of wool to the city. Armley Mills was once the largest woollen mill in the world."

Knitted Leeds will also be an exhibit at the Leeds Wool Festival on June 1 at Armley Mills.