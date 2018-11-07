Leeds Christmas Market 2018: Christmas Market dates, opening times, food and drink and events

Have your say

The Leeds Christmas Market returns to Millennium Square on November 9 to get us all into the festive spirit. Here’s a roundup of the big event.

The Leeds German Christmas Market, or Christkindelmarkt, is one of the largest and longest-established Christmas markets in the UK.

Leeds German Christmas Market attracts thousands of visitors each year. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Leeds City Council works with Frankfurt Council on the authentic event which sees Millennium Square transformed into a winter village.

When is the Leeds Christmas Market?

The Leeds Christmas Market opens on Friday November 9 and runs until Saturday December 22.

Where is the Leeds German Christmas Market? How do I get to there?

The Leeds Christmas Market 2018 runs from November 8 until December 22. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

The Leeds Christmas Market is in Millennium Square next to Leeds Civic Hall and the Leeds City Museum.

The market is a 10 minute walk away from Leeds train station via City Square leading into Park Row and Cookridge Street.

Where is best to park for the Leeds Christmas Market?

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Jane Dowson , enjoying the merry go round with Kurt Stroscher at the Leeds Christmas Market in 2017. Pic by Bruce Rollinson

The closest car parks are;

The Rose Bowl car park at Leeds Beckett University (sat nav: LS1 3HB) which costs £1.50 an hour, £3 for two hours, £4.50 for three hours, £6.50 for five hours before 3pm and £1.50 per hour for the first two hours or £5 for three hours or over after 3pm.

The Light car park (sat nav: LS1 8TL) which costs £3.00 for up to one hour, £6 for up to two hours, £9 for up to three hours, £12 for up to four hours, £15 for up to six hours, £18 for up to eight hours, £22 for up to 12 hours.

Santa will be at the Leeds Christmas Market for the weekend Christmas breakfast buffet

What time does the Leeds German Market shut?

The market is open 10.30am to 9.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 7.30pm on Sundays.

The market will not be open until 12pm on Sunday November 11 and will close at 6pm on Saturday December 22.

What is there to do at the Leeds Christmas Market?

Shop and eat and drink, and eat and drink some more. There are dozens of wooden chalets at the Leeds Christmas Market selling various food, drinks and gifts.

There’s a restaurant called the Alp Chalet which forms the centrepiece of the market which does take bookings.

The Leeds German Christmas Market is in Millennium Square in Leeds city centre

The cosy Kuh Stall is a large chalet with a real log fire selling drinks and German sausage while the Ski Hutte bar has a Glockenspiel.

Fairground rides are dotted around the square and every Sunday at 11am (except November 11) there will be a children’s show on the main stage.

What food and drink does the Leeds German Christmas Market sell?

Mulled wine, beer and sausages are the main thing on the menu, with numerous stalls selling them throughout the market.

There will also be a crepe stand, waffle stand, donut stand and dozens of other sweets and snacks on sale.

The Alp Chalet restaurant sells more substantial Bavarian style meals and Alpine inspired cocktails.

Main dishes include, pork knuckle, duck breast with red cabbage and medallions of red deer.

Is the Leeds Christmas Market good for children and will Santa be at the Leeds German Christmas Market?

There are fairground rides to keep children entertained and the atmosphere is a very family-friendly one.

Every Sunday at 11am (except November 11) there will be a children’s show on the main stage.

Santa Claus will be visiting the Christmas market, but you’ll need to pre-book to see him.

Every Saturday and Sunday mornings from November 24 until December 22, Santa will host a buffet breakfast at the Alp Chalet. Upon arrival guests will be greeted and escorted to their tables by Santa's little helpers and enjoy a buffet style breakfast before Father Christmas pays a special visit to each table and presents a gift to the children.

Tickets cost £15 for children under 12, with a gift from Santa and £11.50 for adults and those aged over 13. They are now on sale on www.millsqleeds.com

How to get tickets for the Leeds Christmas Market?

Leeds Christmas Market is a free entry event and you don’t need tickets.

However you do need tickets for the Santa breakfast which are on sale here http://www.millsqleeds.com/ and booking is available, and recommended, for the Alp Chalet and can only be booked in person at the venue.

