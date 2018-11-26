Leeds fatal crash: Man, 46, died when car crashed into truck on Stanningley Bypass

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Leeds that claimed a man's life.

The 46-year-old man, who has yet to be named by police, was driving a Skoda Yeti which crashed into a stationary truck on Stainningley Bypass on Saturday evening.

The crash happened on the Stanningley Bypass, near to Richardshaw Lane. Picture: Google

Read more: Man seriously injured after crashing into broken down tipper truck on Stanningley Bypass Leeds

West Yorkshire Police said officers had been called to reports of a collision on the Bradford-bound carriageway of the bypass near to Richardshaw Lane.

Shortly before 7pm, the white Skoda Yeti had collided with the back of a white DAF tipper truck which was broken down in lane one.

A police spokesman today said: "The male driver of the Yeti, aged 46, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver of the truck was not in his vehicle at the time and was not injured."

Also in news: Why smoking could be banned in Leeds council houses under these new plans

The Bradford-bound carriageway was closed at the time of the incident and a diversion was put in place.

The road remained closed for several hours over the weekend.

Now officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone who was driving in the area and had dashcam footage showing the collision itself or either vehicle prior to it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log number 1581 of November 24.

Facebook: Join our Leeds crime and live incidents for breaking stories and updates