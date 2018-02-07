Leeds fire: Residents evacuated as huge blaze rips through industrial estate

Homes have been evacuated and other residents told to stay indoors as a huge blaze tore through an industrial estate in Leeds over night.

West Yorkshire police and fire crews confirmed that 20 homes had been cleared as a precaution as the fire caused widespread damage at the industrial unit close to Troydale Estate, Pudsey.

It is understood the blaze started at Moulds Patterns and Models on Kent Road late yesterday evening and that despite its ferocity, size and the fear of toxic fumes, nobody has been injured.

Yorkshire Water issued a statement last night confirming they had lost water supplies in the area and that they would be providing residents with bottled water.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent 15 pumps to tackle the fire with four breathing apparatus sets, four large jets, two aerial appliances and a ground monitor.

A statement on their website this morning read: "Some hazardous materials were stored in the building and there is a large smoke plume issuing from the incident.

"Approximately 20 properties in the area have been evacuated by the Police. The Public are advised to keep their doors and windows closed and Public Health England have issued a statement."

Appliances and specialist Officers from around the County remained in attendance throughout the night.

Kent Road remains closed this morning as a result of the blaze between Acres Hall Avenue and Valley Road. The roads are likely to remain closed throughout today to assess any structural damage sustained during the fire.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police reads: "Police were called to business premises in Leeds on Tuesday evening following a report of a fire. Officers were made aware of the incident around 9.56pm on Tuesday February 6 at Moulds Patterns and Models on Kent Road in Pudsey.

"There are no reports of anyone being injured at this time. Those living in the area have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution. There is a cordon and a number of road closures in place to allow the emergency services access to the area."

More to follow...