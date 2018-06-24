Leeds firefighters called out as caravan catches fire near Kirkstall pub

Firefighters are responding to reports of a caravan fire near a popular Leeds pub.

Crews from Leeds station were dispatched at 12.35pm today as members of the public called to report the fire near the Bridge Inn in Kirkstall.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire Service said firefighters were at the scene in Bridge Road following a number of calls.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen from other parts of the city.

