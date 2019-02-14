Leeds First Direct Arena increases standing space to become 'Yorkshire's largest indoor entertainment venue'

Leeds’s First Direct Arena has announced a “significant” increase in floor standing capacity at the venue.

Following a review, standing space will increase from room available for 3,720 to 4,321.

It means the venue now has an official capacity of 13,781 – reportedly making it Yorkshire’s largest indoor entertainment venue.

The move represents a major boost for the SMG Europe-managed venue and promoters who bring live events to Leeds, says the arena.

Jen Mitchell, general manager, said: “Standing floor tickets for concerts at the First Direct Arena are always in high demand and it is great that even more guests can now be accommodated in this area.”

Ms Mitchell added that “the entertainment industry is constantly evolving and our operational teams have been working tirelessly to ensure that the First Direct Arena can cater for all event types.

“As well as this capacity increase we have also developed a number of additional configurations using our unique retractable seating and draping systems to provide maximum flexibility.”

Since opening in September 2013, major acts have appeared at the arena. They include Sir Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Miley Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Fleetwood Mac, Neil Young, Bette Midler, Drake, Morrissey, the Eagles, Pharrell Williams, John Legend and the MOBO Awards.

Big names due to appear there this year include Cher and the Chemical Brothers.

As well as music, the arena hosts comedy appearances, entertainment shows and sporting events.