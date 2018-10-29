Leeds homes evacuated after car crashes into two houses in Glen Road, Morley

A car caused "significant damage" when it left the road and crashed into two houses in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a collision in Glen Road shortly after 9pm on Sunday night.

A number of properties in Glen Road, Morley, remain cordoned off.

A spokesman today said: "A black Land Rover Discovery had left the road and collided with the front of two houses causing significant damage to the properties.

"Three properties were evacuated due to structural issues and a scene remains in place for safety purposes."

Nobody inside the houses was injured during the incident, police said.

Two men who had been travelling in the vehicle were reported to have left the scene.

The Land Rover has been recovered for forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

The spokesman added: "The driver has contacted police this morning and is due to speak to officers about the incident."

