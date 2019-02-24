Leeds man arrested on suspicion of preparing 'extreme right wing' terror acts

A Leeds man has been arrested on suspicion of preparing to carry out "extreme right wing" terrorist acts.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East today said they have arrested a 33-year-old man from the city under the Terrorism Act.

The force said he has been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006.

He has been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

Counter-terror officials described it as a "pre-planned, intelligence led arrest as part of an investigation into suspected Extreme Right Wing activity".

A property in Leeds is being searched as part of the investigation.

Superintendent Chris Bowen from the Leeds District police team said: “I understand our communities will have concerns about this police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that public safety is our top priority.

“If you do have any concerns we would ask that you speak to your local Neighbourhood Policing Team."

People can report concerns at www.gov.uk/ACT