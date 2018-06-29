Leeds man housed after '20 years of living in a hole'

Rough sleeper support workers found one man who had been living in a hole in the ground in Leeds for around 20 years.

Despite being homeless for around two decades, the location of his particular spot outside Thwaite Mills had prevented him from being noticed, so he was not known to outreach services until October last year, the council said.

The man had a dog which they agreed to fund kennels for, so that he could access a temporary accommodation bedsit while he settled and was helped to engage with services.

An A+ housing priority (reserved for those in urgent need) was granted, reflecting his wide range of issues, in order to help secure a quick council home offer. He was assisted to bid on properties and was rehoused in December 2017 to a council tenancy.

Once available, the property was furnished so he could move in and be reunited with his dog.

Following intensive work to get him back into mainstream accommodation, the rough sleeper team handed over to the council housing support team - a unit within the council for vulnerable tenants living in the authority’s homes.

The man continues to do well in the current accommodation and is continuing to engage with support services, the council said.

Anyone who is homeless and in need of housing support can get advice by calling 0113 222 4412 or by emailing housing.options@leeds.gov.uk.