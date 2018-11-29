Leeds police concerned for woman last seen at St James' Hospital

Police in Leeds have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing woman last seen at St James' Hospital.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were concerned about 18-year-old Chelsea Blaire and wanted to hear from anyone who had seen her since yesterday.

Chelsea is described as as mixed race, slim, approximately 8st and 5ft 2in.

She had her hair tied back and was wearing dark jeans, a navy or black puffa jacket and a dark jumper with white writing on it when last seen.

Any sightings can be reported by calling the force on 101, quoting log 1588 of November 28.

