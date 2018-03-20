Leeds police issue renewed appeal after woman, 20, hit by minicab at Hyde Park Corner dies

A woman has died in hospital after being hit by a minicab at Hyde Park Corner in Leeds at the weekend.

Police today issued a renewed appeal for information as they confirmed that the 20-year-old pedestrian had passed away.

Read more: Woman seriously injured in road collision at Hyde Park Corner



The woman was knocked down by a silver Volkswagen Passat in Woodhouse Street, near to the junction with Headingley Lane, at about 4.30am on Saturday.

The driver of the private hire vehicle stopped at the scene and has been interviewed, police said.

Also in news: Fundraising page in memory of Leeds musician raises thousands



Sergeant Ann Drury, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “The young woman involved has now sadly died in hospital from her injuries. We are still keen to hear from any witnesses to help us build up a picture of the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“It is thought she had been in the vicinity of The Library public house in Woodhouse Lane shortly before the collision and we would like to speak to anyone who saw her in the area or who saw the vehicle prior to the collision or the circumstances of the collision itself.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has any dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation.”

Also in news: Train disruption ahead as union confirms Yorkshire rail strike days next week



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 01924 293047 or via 101, quoting Operation Padward.