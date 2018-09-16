Leeds police searching for missing children Logan and Kera McKenzie

Police in Leeds are asking for the public's help as they search for two missing schoolchildren.

West Yorkshire Police tonight said that officers were concerned for siblings Logan and Kera McKenzie.

Also in news: "There are some people that are making a lot of money from this," says detective investigating Leeds spice dealers



The children, aged 10 and 13, have been reported missing from the Leeds area.

Anyone who sees the children or has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1663 of September 16.

Also in news: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing stolen van in Leeds