Leeds police thank public as woman last seen at St James' Hospital is found

Police in Leeds have found a missing woman last seen at St James' Hospital.

West Yorkshire Police said earlier that officers were concerned about 18-year-old Chelsea Blaire and wanted to hear from anyone who had seen her since yesterday.

Read more: Leeds news live - Storm Diana updates, police slap parents with parking fines and Stanningley Bypass victim named

Following a public appeal, the force said that Chelsea had been found safe.

A tweet added: "We’re grateful, as ever, to everyone who shared the appeal."