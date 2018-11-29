Leeds police thank public as woman last seen at St James' Hospital is found

Police in Leeds are concerned about the welfare of Chelsea Blaire.
Police in Leeds are concerned about the welfare of Chelsea Blaire.

Police in Leeds have found a missing woman last seen at St James' Hospital.

West Yorkshire Police said earlier that officers were concerned about 18-year-old Chelsea Blaire and wanted to hear from anyone who had seen her since yesterday.

Read more: Leeds news live - Storm Diana updates, police slap parents with parking fines and Stanningley Bypass victim named

Following a public appeal, the force said that Chelsea had been found safe.

A tweet added: "We’re grateful, as ever, to everyone who shared the appeal."