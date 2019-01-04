Leeds prison nurse banned after failing to disclose prior ‘relationship’ with inmate

A nurse who did not disclose that she had a sexual relationship with a man before he become an inmate where she worked at HMP Leeds has been struck off.

Rebecca Jane Turner was also found by a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) misconduct panel to “have acted dishonestly”, by working shifts for an agency despite being signed off sick at her job with Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust.

Contrary to the prison’s security rules, the NMC panel was told, the former nurse did not disclose that she knew the prisoner, despite a potential conflict of interest.

The NMC was notified of a previous “personal and sexual relationship” between the pair by West Yorkshire Police and interview transcripts, dating back to 2014, from the force were shared at the hearing.

A report, prepared after the panel misconduct hearing, said: “The panel also considered the police interview transcript from [2014], where it is clear that Miss Turner acknowledged that she knew Prisoner A and admits that she did not declare to the prison that she knew Prisoner A ‘because he wasn’t a risk to me’.”

The panel heard that in late 2014, Miss Turner gave a sick note to her employer, stating that she would be unfit to work for four weeks.

However, she was then found to have worked shifts for Hays Healthcare agency.

The panel concluded her actions “would be regarded as dishonest by ordinary, decent people”.

The NMC panel’s judgement said: “The panel concluded that Miss Turner acted dishonestly on a number of occasions in various areas over a period of time.

“Furthermore, it considered the difficulty in remediating dishonesty and was mindful that it had no evidence before it to demonstrate Miss Turner’s remediation.

“Taking this into account, the panel was not confident that Miss Turner would not repeat her dishonest conduct.”

Evidence was given to the hearing by one witness in relation to Miss Turner’s “insight, remorse and remediation”, and her cooperation and engagement with the NMC.

The panel found Miss Turner's fitness to practise was impaired.

She was struck from the NMC's register and handed an 18-month interim suspension order.