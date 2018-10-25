Leeds to launch Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2018 with Parade of Standards at The Light

The Leeds 2018 Poppy Appeal will be officially launched tomorrow with a Parade of Standards, an Act of Remembrance and live music.

Members of the public are invited to join representatives from the Royal British Legion (RBL) at The Light in Leeds city centre from 3.15pm.

The afternoon will see addresses from RBL chairman Jeff Gantschuk and Liz Green from Radio Leeds.

There will be live performances from Keystone Acoustics band and Trefoil Guild Ukulele band as well as the Parade of Standards.

Those gathered will also take part in a Act of Remembrance with two minutes silence.

It will be followed by the Presentation of Poppies, given by the Lord Mayor of Leeds.

Brian Oakley, centre manager at The Light, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming back the Royal British Legion to The Light this year.

"It’s a huge honour to be able to get behind such a fantastic cause, and we really hope the people of Leeds can continue to support the Poppy Appeal, making it as much of a success as last year.”

In 2017, the Royal British Legion Leeds raised £540,534 through its Poppy Appeal.