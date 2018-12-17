Man charged with assaulting police officer after fight outside Five Guys in Leeds

A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after a fight broke out in Leeds city centre.

Officers on patrol were alerted to a 22-year-old man who had been assaulted outside the Five Guys restaurant, in Duncan Street, just after 5.20am yesterday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his face after being punched and falling to the ground, police said.

A 21-year-old man was also assaulted and had minor injuries.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Another 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene as a suspect.

"He was later released over the two assaults but was charged with assaulting a police officer in relation to the circumstances of his arrest."

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

The area was cordoned off for forensic examination but lifted after 9am.

Enquiries are ongoingand anyone who witnessed it or who has any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180628567.