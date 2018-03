A man was left trapped inside a car when it crashed on the motorway in Morley in the early hours of this morning.

The car was the only vehicle involved in the collision between junction 27 of the M62 and junction 1 of the M621.

Firefighters were called to the scene from Morley, Cleckheaton and Hunslet fire stations at around 3.45am.

When they arrived, the fire crews worked to free the man from the car and he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.