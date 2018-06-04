Missing 15-year-old girl found by police in Leeds

Police in Leeds have thanked the public for their help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Casey McArdle had last been seen at around 10.10pm last night in the Harehills area of the city.

West Yorkshire Police said earlier this morning that it was believed she had been heading towards the Seacroft area.

In an update issued via Twitter, the force said Casey had now been found safe and well.

The force also thanked everyone who had shared their appeal for information on her whereabouts.